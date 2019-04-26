The Sustainability Institute, Wiscorps and Earth Fair committee will host the 11th annual fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Drive.
The free family event will feature a first-of-the-season farmers' market, a Healing Arts Room, a live raptor demonstration and a Future Iron Chef competition alongside live music and food vendors.
Door prizes will be given throughout the day, and Grand Green Prize at the end of the day. The winners of the Children's Poster Contest will also be honored. First place went to Hadley Schroeder, second to Kaarina Dunn, and third to Adela Piggush.
The annual Recycling Fair will be held at nearby Emerson Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by the Gateway Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Bring scrap metal, retired flags, children's car seats for Gundersen Lutheran and a donation to WAFER Food Pantry.
A full event list can be found on www.earthfairlacrosse.com.
