East half of Main Street set to close next week for summer construction
East half of Main Street set to close next week for summer construction

Several blocks of Main Street will be closed for the remainder of the summer while construction is done.

The east half of the street from West Avenue to 17th Street S. will be closed beginning Monday, June 14.

Utility work and road reconstruction is being completed on that segment of the road.

A signed detour will guide traffic around the construction. The detour will route traffic north to State Street.

Officials said that construction and the closure are anticipated to last until early September.

