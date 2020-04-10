Easter Sunday through a webcam: Here's how La Crosse area parishioners will celebrate

But the pastor, Father John Parr, still shows up to every scheduled mass to fulfill the weekly services required by the diocese.

It started out with just him and about eight staff members who helped complete the readings and communion. But then one staff member was inspired by something he saw online.

"It was the idea to try to get our parish families into the church, even though they couldn't be there physically," said Pat Brueggen, the church's faith formation director.

Brueggen reached out to the hundreds of families who worship at St. Elizabeth's asking them for photos they could print out and place in the pews for Father Parr to look at while he preached.

"He was celebrating mass with empty chairs. It must have been a spiritual burden for him as well," Brueggen said.

At least a hundred families had already sent photos to be placed throughout the church, Brueggen trying to place them in the seats they'd normally be in.

"Some would even tell me, I sit in this chair in the left in the back," he said.

It's the plan for the holiday mass this Easter Sunday, too, with Father Parr, the eight staff members, hundreds of photographs, and parishioners praying from their own homes.