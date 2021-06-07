Eating disorders rise during pandemic, Gundersen expert details warning signs and support methods

As people begin to venture out and meet up with friends and family they haven’t seen in months, seemingly innocuous comments such as “You look great!” or quips about trying to lose the “Quarantine 15” are commonplace.

But even if the remark is meant to flatter or be humorous, observations on appearance can be harmful to one’s health, both mental and physical, especially for those with disordered eating tendencies or body dysmorphia — which, for many, the pandemic has heightened.

Elizabeth Hansen, pediatrician at Gundersen Health System and part of the hospital’s outpatient eating disorders team, has seen the national trend of increases in eating disorders during the coronavirus pandemic mirrored locally, and stresses that many factors are at play. Isolation, anxiety, changes in routine, increased social media time and being in constant view of oneself on shared-screen Zoom classes or meetings are largely new triggers, while tendencies to avoid meals, eat in private or engage in purging behavior have been less detectable in the absence of a classroom, workplace or social setting.