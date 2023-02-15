The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse will host economist and political scientist Timur Kuran for a presentation exploring “The Absence of a Liberal Branch of Islam: Causes and Prospects.”

The event will run from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Skogen Auditorium, 1400 Centennial Hall. The event is free and open to all.

Kuran is a professor of economics and political science and a Gorger Family Professor of Islamic Studies at Duke University. His most recent book, “Freedoms Delayed: The Political Legacy of Islamic Law in the Middle East,” discusses the historical reasons for repression in the region.

Additionally, Kuran directs the Association for Analytic Learning about Islam and Muslim Societies, co-edits a book series for Cambridge University Press, co-edits the Journal of Comparative Economics and serves on numerous editorial boards.

As a promoter of expressive freedoms, Kuran is also a founding member of the Academic Freedom Alliance and serves on the advisory council of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and holds a master’s and doctorate degree from Stanford University — all in economics.

For more information or to request disability accommodations, contact Kali Ysquierdo at 608.785.6653 or kysquierdo@uwlax.edu.