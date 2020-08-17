EDA provides $400k grant to La Crosse-based planning group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant Monday to the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission, La Crosse.

The grant is aimed at helping the regional planning commission update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

EDA official Dana Gartzke said, “This investment comes at a crucial time to help Wisconsin’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities. We are pleased to make this investment in the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission to respond to coronavirus pandemic by developing and implementing strategies to assist the region's critical economic sectors, including equipment and metal products manufacturing, food products, wood products and tourism. Their efforts include increasing organizational capacity to assist partners respond to the pandemic, as well as to assist with local, state, and federal coronavirus recovery planning efforts.”

The Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission serves nine counties of western Wisconsin along the Mississippi River.

The commission was started in 1964 to plan for physical, social and economic development of the region.

It addition to planning, the commission serves as a coordinating agency for programs and activities, contracts with local units of government to make studies and offer advice on land use, thoroughfares, community facilities and public improvements, including economic development.

