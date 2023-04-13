The La Crosse Public Education Foundation awarded more than $41,000 in Gold Star Grants on Thursday to support teachers and their classrooms across the district.

A total 22 grants were announced to provide students and teachers a chance to learn new skills, have new experiences, and to be exposed to new ideas, According to a press release from the foundation. Awarded grants include everything from tricycles and strider bikes, to visiting Iditarod dog kennels, state parks and a Teen Lit Con, to math games and manipulatives and Wonderbooks.

“These grants provide students and teachers with tools and experiences that will allow them to grow and expand in new ways,” said La Crosse Public Education Foundation Board of Directors President Tom Thompson. “It is such a pleasure to support our teachers in providing the excellent education our students deserve. We are grateful to those who give to LPEF so that our schools can continue to thrive.”

Gold Star Grants are selected for funding based on creativity, the ability to engage students, and the total impact or reach of the project throughout the district. The largest of the 22 grants included:

$9,065 Provides S.M.A.R.T. training and tool kits for regular and Special Ed teachers across the district in Early Childhood through 1st grade. Recipients: Lindsey Shay, Michelle Powell, Barbara Oettel, Nicole Kuecker, Hannah DeYoung. This grant is underwritten in part by the Richard Swantz Endowment Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.

$4,626 Provides Culturally Responsive Teaching training for elementary and middle school music teachers. Recipients: Amanda Wolfgram, Anna Taylor, Brian Renkas

$3,970 Supplies 1st grade classes at State Road with books that correlate with grade-level topics to be sent home for reading practice. Recipient: Rachel Woods

$3,500 To purchase strider bikes and curriculum for kindergarten students at Spence. Recipients: Paul Holman, Julie Wilson, Tricia George, Ashley Schultz, Emily Vien

$2,400 Funds the purchase of K'Nex materials to teach geometry and measurement for Longfellow 7th grade students. Recipients: Liz Ramsay, Kelsey Ferkingstad, Haley Williams. This grant is underwritten in part by the LPEF Judy and Randy Eddy Sr. Fund.

$2,000 Funds a visit to the dog kennels of author and trainer, Debra Glenn, to enhance an Iditarod class for 2nd and 3rd grades at Northside. Recipient: Deb Sulliva