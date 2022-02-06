Education nonprofit executive earns national recognition

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) named Adam Jacobi, executive director of the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association (WHSFA), as its 2021 Citation honoree for Outstanding Speech, Debate and Theatre Educator.

Out of hundreds of thousands of coach-educator-administrators in speech, debate, and/or theatre, the NFHS honors one each year. Jacobi is the first-ever honoree for this citation from Wisconsin.

Designed to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to high school sports and interscholastic academics, the NFHS Citation is one of the most highly regarded achievements in high school activities.

Citations are issued in six categories, including Speech, Debate and Theatre, where it is the highest honor possible.

Since 2014, Jacobi has been WHSFA’s executive director, coordinating interscholastic middle and high school contests and resources for speech, debate, and theatre. In 2022, WHSFA has added a film festival contest. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacobi pivoted all programming to virtual options, and consulted for several other states doing the same.

From 2018 to 2022, Jacobi has served on the NFHS Speech, Debate and Theatre Advisory Committee, representing the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. In 2018, Jacobi was elected to the board of directors for the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA), founded in 1925 in Ripon, Wis. as the National Forensic League.

Jacobi previously worked for the NSDA in coordinating programs and education. He also runs the largest invitational competition in the world and coordinates summer enrichment curriculum for Congressional Debate, both with the Harvard Debate Council in Cambridge, Mass.

Jacobi began his teaching career at his alma mater, Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, where he taught theater and communication as well as coached several speech and debate state and national champions. He later taught and coached for Ripon College, as well as in Changzhou, China.

Jacobi has authored and contributed to several books and guides for speech and debate and has led several professional development workshops in speech, debate and theatre.

“I am humbled to be honored,” Jacobi said. “Growing up in the Milwaukee Public Schools, I performed in plays and worked backstage in elementary school. In middle and high school I gave public address announcements and competed in speech. Despite being bullied, these activities were a safe haven for me, where I could build my confidence. I’ve dedicated my career to bringing that to more youth.”

Jacobi is married to J. Scott Baker, Ph.D., the NFHS 2017 Citation honoree for Outstanding Speech, Debate and Theatre Educator, who earned the award for his teaching and coaching in Texas, and is now a teacher educator at the university level.

Citations will be presented June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

