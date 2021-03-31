12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has organized the 12th annual Way of the Cross for Good Friday this year. The free event, open to all, recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. It connects the events of Christ’s Passion to what is happening in our world today.

It is typically a two-mile silent prayer walk, from the FSC to the Mississippi River, with stops at local points along the routeto sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world.

This year, to ensure proper distancing for attendees, the entire program was moved to the new band shell in Riverside Park.

Local leaders in the Coulee Region share prayers and reflections for each of the 10 stations.

Here is the lineup of speakers and the focus of each station:

Station 1:

Nonviolence and Migrants; Pat Ruda, FSPA Justice and Peace promoter

Station 2:

Access to Affordable Treatment Options; Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System

Station 3: