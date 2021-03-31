 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross
0 comments

12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has organized the 12th annual Way of the Cross for Good Friday this year. The free event, open to all, recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. It connects the events of Christ’s Passion to what is happening in our world today.

It is typically a two-mile silent prayer walk, from the FSC to the Mississippi River, with stops at local points along the routeto sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world.

This year, to ensure proper distancing for attendees, the entire program was moved to the new band shell in Riverside Park.

Local leaders in the Coulee Region share prayers and reflections for each of the 10 stations.

Here is the lineup of speakers and the focus of each station:

Station 1:

  • Nonviolence and Migrants; Pat Ruda, FSPA Justice and Peace promoter

Station 2:

  • Access to Affordable Treatment Options; Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System

Station 3:

  • Safety in School; Kent Johnson, associate pastor at Prince of Peace

Station 4:

  • Hunger and Inclusivity; Erin Waldhart, executive director of WAFER

Station 5:

  • Healing of Divisions; Joan Weisenbeck, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration

Station 6:

  • Reverence for Life; Sandra Hoeser, FSPA affiliate/anti-trafficking advocate

Station 7:

  • Homelessness; Leonita Schweigert, captain at Salvation Army

Station 8:

  • Restorative Justice/Care for Offenders; Ann Wales, La Crosse Jail Ministry

Station 9

  • : Care for Veterans; Alice Holstein, veteran/mental health advocate

Station 10:

  • Resurrection/New Life/Water; Roz Schnick, consultant for sustainability

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It is open to all people, regardless of background or religious tradition, and offers programs, retreats, spiritual direction (nonjudgmental, compassionate listening), spiritual director training, body movement classes and workshops for creative expression, personal growth and spiritual exploration. www.FSCenter.org—608-791-5295

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News