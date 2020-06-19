2 La Crosse elementary schools adjust calendar in response to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two elementary schools that have a year-round calendar will revert to a traditional schedule because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the La Crosse School District announced Friday.

Administrators said the 2020-21 academic year for Hamilton and Northside elementaries will begin Sept. 1, just like the district's other schools.

The change earlier this week to "severe risk" on the La Crosse County Health Department’s Coronavirus Compass Dashboard was cited by school officials. The county's guide recommends “no in-person activities, distance learning only” for K-12 schools.

School officials expect this to only be a one-year adjustment to the calendar.

District principals are working on the possibility of additional summer learning opportunities for children, according to district officials, and more information is expected soon.

Because the risks associated with COVID-19 could be as intense come September, district administrators continue to work with area school districts to offer a full-time online option for families that may be interested.

More information about this option, which would allow families to maintain enrollment in their district and in their current school, is expected in the coming weeks.