3 finalists announced for West Salem superintendent

The School District of West Salem on Thursday announced the three ﬁnalists for its superintendent opening.

The ﬁnalists were selected from a ﬁeld of 16 people, including two internal candidates. The ﬁnalists are:

Brandon Munson, superintendent, North Crawford School District, Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin.

superintendent, North Crawford School District, Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin. Keith Nerby, principal, Sun Prairie High School, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

principal, Sun Prairie High School, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Ryan Rieber, principal, West Salem Elementary School.

Munson has worked in education in Wisconsin for 22 years. He was a teacher in the La Crosse, Colby and Wausau school districts, and served in various principal roles in North Crawford, where he has been superintendent for the past four years.

Nerby has worked in various educational roles in Wisconsin for the past 17 years. He began his career as a teacher in Kenosha, held various administrative roles in Beloit, Hamilton and Burlington, and since 2005 has been the high school principal in Sun Prairie.

Rieber began his career in education as a teacher in the School District of La Crosse in 2001, spent four years as the elementary principal in Viroqua, and is the principal at West Salem Elementary School.