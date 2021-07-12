4H selling steak sandwiches for fundraiser Friday

I’m Garrett Waldenberger and I have been a Newhouse Norsemen 4-H member for nine years. I became a 4-H’er because my older sister was in 4-H but I also thought she had fun working on her projects so I wanted to join too when I was old enough. In my years in 4-H, I have been involved in many project areas – Cloverbuds, Day Camps, Dairy and Dairy Judging, Meat Goat, Shooting Sports and Wildlife, Flower Gardening, Vegetable Gardening, Child and Family Development, Crafts, Electric, Cake Decorating, Food Review, Forest Resources, Home Environment, Photography, Shop, Small Engines, Tractor and Wildlife Biology. My favorite projects are Dairy, Shop and Wildlife. They are my favorites because I enjoy going to dairy shows all over Minnesota and meeting dairy friends; I like working with tools to build things and learn new skills; and I really like being outdoors hunting, trapping and learning about wildlife.

My favorite thing about 4-H is there is a project area for everyone! No matter what your interest is, there is a project area for you! Every year, I try at least one new project area. This year, I tapped maple trees using the Maple Syrup kit from the Extension Office. I learned to cook down the sap into syrup and how to preserve it. The Extension Office has lots of kits to try something new. My family has borrowed the incubator kit and we hatched Bobwhite Quail. It’s great to learn new things!