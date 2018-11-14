DE SOTO — On Wednesday, De Soto’s Prairie View Elementary School shed its maroon and gold and adopted a new school color.
Blue decorations papered the walls, cooks scooped blue moon ice cream from giant tubs and students in blue T-shirts waved blue party tassels as Prairie View celebrated its 2018 Blue Ribbon School Award — a distinction earned by just eight schools in Wisconsin and just 349 schools in the U.S.
“This is a credit to everyone in the building: the bus drivers who get kids here safely, the kitchen staff who nourish our students, the secretaries and aides who work in the school and the teachers who go above and beyond for our students,” said Linzi Gronning, district superintendent.
It is also a feather — presumably a blue one — in the cap of this small school and this small district, where K-12 enrollment hovers around 500.
“It shows that our community is tremendously supportive of education and our small, rural school district,” Gronning said. “It shows that we have a quality of education that is equal to that of much larger schools.”
Wednesday’s program included speeches by students, staff and politicians; a hotly contested tug-of-war between the second and third grades; a slideshow of administrators accepting the award in Washington, D.C., and a school-wide singing of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
Lane Ghelf, a fifth-grader, said he likes coming to school because he can do “whatever I want” before the morning bell, usually Legos.
Fellow fifth-grader Ella Koch said she likes hanging out with her friends, especially during recess.
“I’m a little nervous” about moving on to middle school, Ella said. “They don’t give you recess in middle school.”
But Prairie View was recognized for more than its policies on playtime.
Schools receive Blue Ribbons if they significantly outperform the competition in one of two areas: overall academic performance or success in closing achievement gaps.
While Prairie View has fared well in both, exceeding or significantly exceeding state expectations for the past three years, the school has been especially effective in closing achievement gaps on state test scores. In that area, the state gave Prairie View a 96.5 out of 100 on its most recent school report card.
“We’ve made a number of educational improvements, changes and additions in the past five years,” said Gronning, pointing to a switch to school-wide Title I and the creation of after-school and gifted and talented programs.
“We’re really proud of all the work we’ve done for our kids,” she said. “To say this is important to our district, teachers, students and parents … would be an understatement.”
During the celebration, De Soto Mayor Joel Greiner told students to stop and appreciate their accomplishments.
Loren Oldenburg, a newly elected member of the State Assembly, encouraged them to set lofty goals.
And Karrie Jackelen, who spoke on behalf of Rep. Ron Kind, praised them as “the very best in education.”
For the students at Prairie View, a school hemmed in by cornfields and only recently pinpointed by Google Maps, the spotlight burned unusually bright.
“We haven’t gotten this much attention before,” Ella said. “We’re kind of a small school.”
