A day for play: North Woods International students let loose as part of global event

Students at North Woods International School spent Wednesday doing the one thing they do best: playing.
Outside, giggling children hiked through the woods, sipped hot chocolate around an open fire and took turns sledding across their frozen schoolyard.
Inside, other children played with slime, built structures out of cardboard and got their hands dirty with some good old-fashioned finger paint.
“I believe that playing is the best way for students to learn,” said kindergarten teacher Kate Hooper, who introduced North Woods to this annual tradition, known as Global School Play Day, several years ago. A half-million students from 75 countries were expected to take part Wednesday.
“Students really benefit from that unstructured play, where the teacher facilitates and they’re in control,” Hooper said. “It’s fun for them, because they get to work together, solve problems and use their imagination. And it’s fun for me just to listen to them, to hear what they come up with.”
Behind the school, physical education teacher Josh Hein led students on a short hike down a winding trail.
Their boots crunching the hard snow, the children craned their necks to see towering trees and wondered aloud whether the horse that lives across the road would be out in its pasture.
“I love going on hikes,” said second-grader Norah Bendel, adding that she can almost see her great-grandma’s house from the trail. “My family goes all the time. It's a lot of fun.”
Later, gathered around a fire, the students drank hot chocolate and exchanged camping stories, only stopping for the occasional burp and “excuse me.”
The day earned a big thumbs-up from second grader Adrianna Briggson, even if outdoor adventures aren’t her usual cup of tea.
“I like playing with Barbies and eating candy,” she said.
Hein said North Woods tries to tailor its School Play Day activities to current events. So if the day happens to align with the Winter Olympics, he said, students will try their hand at Olympic-style games.
While Hein gets students away from their screens and up on their feet every day in gym class, the act of bringing them into nature unlocks all new benefits, he said.
“I grew up doing this stuff, but then you realize not every kid has had the chance to go on a hike or sit around an open flame,” he said. “Our big focus is taking care of ourselves and taking care of the earth. There are definitely benefits to being playful.”
