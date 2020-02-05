A day for play: North Woods International students let loose as part of global event

“I love going on hikes,” said second-grader Norah Bendel, adding that she can almost see her great-grandma’s house from the trail. “My family goes all the time. It's a lot of fun.”

Later, gathered around a fire, the students drank hot chocolate and exchanged camping stories, only stopping for the occasional burp and “excuse me.”

The day earned a big thumbs-up from second grader Adrianna Briggson, even if outdoor adventures aren’t her usual cup of tea.

“I like playing with Barbies and eating candy,” she said.

Hein said North Woods tries to tailor its School Play Day activities to current events. So if the day happens to align with the Winter Olympics, he said, students will try their hand at Olympic-style games.

While Hein gets students away from their screens and up on their feet every day in gym class, the act of bringing them into nature unlocks all new benefits, he said.

“I grew up doing this stuff, but then you realize not every kid has had the chance to go on a hike or sit around an open flame,” he said. “Our big focus is taking care of ourselves and taking care of the earth. There are definitely benefits to being playful.”

