It’s as quiet as a high school can be.
Central High School on Friday honored America’s fallen with a flag presentation, a playing of “Taps” and a moment of silence as students returned to their classrooms -- all part of what is unofficially the longest-running Memorial Day service in the United States.
“We take this day to remember the people who protect our country and the freedoms we enjoy,” said Associate Principal Jeff Axness, who gave the welcome address at the 97th annual event.
“We teach students about so many things that don’t just fall under academics,” he said. “One of those things is for students to recognize the importance of a day like this.”
In an auditorium crowded with students, teachers, veterans and community members, the Central Robed Choir performed military numbers “Homeland” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Cassie Thill, a graduating senior who begins basic training with the Air Force in July, gave the main address, explaining what the military means to her and why she decided to enlist.
“I looked at the people in my life who were in the military, and I wanted to do for them what they did for me,” Thill said. Though she knew in sixth grade that she wanted to join the military, following in the footsteps of her grandfathers, she was at first reluctant to talk about it.
She felt pressured to go to college and be “traditionally successful,” she said, but ultimately followed her instincts, her call to serve.
Memorial Day, she said, is about those who have given far more than she has.
“Now that I’m enlisted, Memorial Day hasn’t changed for me,” she said. “I don’t see what I’m doing as a huge sacrifice. I see it as what I want my life to be.”
While Friday was the continuation of a Central tradition, one that will hit the century mark in 2022, it was also the end of a remarkable streak.
“To our knowledge, this is the first time we’ve had to move it inside in the 97 years,” said Axness, who made the difficult call on a morning that was gray but initially dry.
“I didn’t want to be the one in charge when it happened, but now I’m relieved,” he said. “I heard that right as we were starting, it started to downpour.”
