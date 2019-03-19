When Magda Brown turns on the news or goes to bed or takes a step, history extends a wrinkled hand, tapping on her shoulder, reminding her.
A lifetime later, Brown, 91, can still hear the screams. She can still see the torture. And she can still smell the smoke, black and pungent, climbing out of the gas chambers and into the sky.
“You’ll never forget,” she said. “There’s no such thing as forgetting.”
Brown has spoken about her time at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp dozens of times, visiting schools and churches on behalf of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, she’ll be in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre at Viterbo University, giving a speech that, she is sorry to admit, still rings with relevance.
She remembers a poem, written by a fellow Holocaust survivor.
“Hitler never died,” it begins. “He only slumbers.”
‘Later never came’
Brown grew up in Hungary — a bright, cheerful girl, the daughter of a butcher, the youngest child in her extended family.
“I was a spoiled brat,” she said, flashing a smile, as if to prove it.
She was old enough to remember — but not old enough to completely understand -- when the Nazis closed in. The takeover was incremental, starting mildly enough, before building and building to a wicked crescendo.
First, Brown and every other Jew in her town were forced to wear the Star of David.
Then, they were sent to live in ghettos, and a few dozen people joined Brown’s family in their modest home.
“We had every personality you’d learn about in Psychology I,” she said. “We had the quiet ones, the praying ones, the cursing ones.”
One day, they were ordered to pack their overnight bags. They were being deported, officers told them, but had no reason to worry. They had jobs waiting for them in another country.
“That,” Brown said, “was the biggest lie.”
June 11, 1944, was Brown’s 17th birthday. It was also the day officers pushed her and her family into a railroad boxcar, which they shared with 70 other people, standing shoulder to shoulder. The train clattered down the tracks. It reached Auschwitz after three days.
Brown remembers officers in striped uniforms. She remembers standing in line. And she remembers one officer studying each prisoner, pointing them in one of two directions.
“I was sent one way, and my mom, my young mom, was sent the other way,” Brown said. “I waved at her, told her I’d see her later. Later never came.”
‘They need our story’
Brown has a grandmother’s sweetness. If she likes you — if you are willing to listen to her stories, really — she will call you "darling" and give you what she calls a "grandma hug."
“I cannot hate other people,” she said. “I always taught my children that.”
Her blood runs fast and hot, though, when she sees certain things on the news. White supremacists. Holocaust deniers. Nazi sympathizers.
“I wish the people who deny it could go through a month of what I went through,” she said. “Then we’ll see how quiet they get.”
Last October, Brown was at O’Hare International Airport, ready to fly to Pittsburgh and speak in a chapel at Chatham University.
Then she got a call.
A shooting at a synagogue. Nearly 20 dead or injured. The deadliest attack on Jewish people in the history of the United States.
It had happened at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, just down the street from where Brown was scheduled to speak.
“They asked if I still wanted to go,” Brown said. “I said they need our story, more now than ever.”
Some Holocaust survivors will not speak about their past, but it is something Brown has come to enjoy — “enjoy,” she said, “in small letters.”
She wants to ensure that people do not forget. There’s a certain power to a breathing, walking piece of history — even if those breaths are a bit labored, those steps a bit slow.
Some of the best conversations, she said, happen in schools. A student once asked if she had considered changing her religion, because of all the pain that surrounds it.
“I paid a high price being born Jewish,” she told the students. But the answer was no.
After each school visit, she gets a big envelope filled with what she calls fan mail.
“The ones that get to me the most,” she said, “are the ones that say ‘I’ll never forget you.’”
‘A good life’
After two months at Auschwitz, Brown was sent to a work camp in Allendorf, Germany, a sub-camp of the Buchenwald concentration camp and the site of one of Germany’s largest munitions factories.
There, women worked under dangerous conditions, making bombs and rockets. Chemicals turned their skin yellow, their hair orange, their lips purple.
“If I had been there much longer,” Brown said, “I wouldn’t be talking to you.”
At the end of March 1945, the Allied Army had Germany on its heels. Brown and her group were sent on a death march to Buchenwald, which the Nazis believed to be more secure.
One night, as her group slept along the highway, Brown noticed a barn in an open field, several hundred feet away. She and a few others crawled through the tall grass, rustling their way toward freedom or death — they did not know which.
Reaching the barn, they hid inside piles of straw. They stayed there for a day and a half, still as stone, knowing they would be shot — or worse — if found by the Nazis.
It was a group of American scouts who eventually found them, telling them that they were safe.
Brown spent weeks recovering, eating, getting her strength back. Nearly all of her extended family, she found out later, had been killed. She came to the United States in September 1946 to live with her aunt and uncle in Chicago.
“I’ve had a good life here,” said Brown, who got married, had two children — a boy and a girl — and spent 40 years as a medical assistant. “I was surrounded by love. That helped a lot.”
She can tell her story without crying — “If I cry and you cry,” she said, “then nobody would hear the story” — but will never be free of her past.
She has a constant reminder on her left foot, in the form of a bump and a scar, caused by the wooden sandals she was forced to wear at Auschwitz.
Every now and then, Brown will have a dream. She is back in Hungary, back at the train station.
Officers cram the townspeople into cattle cars. Women and children scream. But Brown is free to walk away, and she does, as if she is invisible, a person from another time and place, merely visiting.
In the real world, Brown has had the chance to return to Auschwitz, to tour that ghostly place, still intact after 70 years.
“But I never will,” she said. “Once in a lifetime is more than enough.”
