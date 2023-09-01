Eager students waved goodbye to their parents and ran through the school doors at Spence Elementary School for the first day of school Friday, Sept. 1.

Staff and a new principal, Dana Eide, greeted students and parents throughout the morning and welcomed the Mighty Mustangs back for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing the growth of the children (this year),” Eide said. “This staff is so amazing. They just wrap around each other and wrap around kids and make the potential for learning just phenomenal.”

Teachers worked hard to learn some new curriculum this summer and are ready to put the resources to work, Eide said.

Previously, Eide was the principal at the middle and high school for the Blair-Taylor School District in Blair, Wisconsin.

The new principal has experience in building curriculum, working with gifted and talented students and special education students.

“My background is pretty diverse,” Eide said. “I have a real range so I can bring all of that to the table when we are just trying to wrap around kids and meet their needs. Hopefully that will be beneficial.”

Spence Elementary is one of the potential contenders for closure and consolidation in the La Crosse School District. A facility advisory committee, made up of community members, is evaluating elementary schools to provide a closure and consolidation recommendation to the Board of Education.

“Of course, (potential closure) is on people’s minds, but what we’re really going to do is just focus on this year, focus on the kids and just hope that things work out for the best,” Eide said. “The longevity of the staff here is really phenomenal, truly legendary. There is very little turnover, just a long-standing support system that’s also really good for the kids.”

Eide said she has fielded some questions from parents about a potential closure, especially since some were students themselves at Spence years ago.

“I’ve just felt that this is a very magical place,” Eide said. “Hopefully we can make the best of it.”

