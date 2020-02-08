A painful past, a promising future: Onalaska High School's Theron Haas hopes to break family cycle

Theron and his brothers waited on the roof as their dad walked toward the house. When he stepped inside, they jumped off, running to one of the few sanctuaries Theron could think of: the library.

That, Theron said, was a typical night at Dad’s.

Life with Mom was not much better.

When he was about 13, Theron and his brothers went to live with her in Madison. But they found precious little stability. According to Theron, she was still using drugs, still acting recklessly, still putting her needs before her children’s.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“My mom is just lost in herself,” he said. “And it’s hard, because you want to help the people you love. She needs to realize that there’s something wrong with the way she’s living her life.”

There were, to be sure, happy moments.

Theron loved going to the library, where he devoured books like “The Hunger Games” and made friends with the librarian.

He even wrote his own book, about a man who gets superpowers after being scratched by a half-human, half-tiger. His dad, who shared Theron’s love of language, helped edit it.

But for every positive tug in Theron’s life, there was a much stronger negative tug.