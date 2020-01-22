A pattern of predation: UW-La Crosse professor used power to exploit students, investigators say

In 2005, Elgin used the same process to get one-on-one time with another female student, who was interested in modeling. Elgin took the student to the paper room and had her undress, the student said. At other times when the student was modeling, Elgin told her to remove her underwear and open her robe, she said.

Two years later, the same student told Elgin she wanted to become a medical illustrator. Elgin took her to a private room and asked her to remove her shirt, explaining “the need to know where nipples are when trying to understand the relationship of the different parts of the body,” according to the report.

On another occasion, Elgin held a private audition for two students who wanted to work as models. During the practice session, Elgin convinced the women to expose their breasts and then took photos of them, one of the students said.

The student said auditioning for Elgin was vastly different from the modeling typically done in classrooms and other professional settings.