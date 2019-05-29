Soon, Tanner Novak sightings will be rare and fleeting, like the green wave of the Northern Lights, or the slick gray flash of a leaping dolphin.
“I’m supposed to go back to school today,” said Tanner, leaning back in a chair shaped like a baseball glove, a toothy grin spreading across his face. “But I think I’ll stay here.”
Leaving the basement of the Novak family home got a lot more difficult Wednesday, after seventh-graders from the La Crosse Design Institute filled it with new furniture, an Xbox and memorabilia from Tanner’s favorite team, the Milwaukee Brewers.
The students hatched the idea a few months ago, after teacher Maggie McHugh realized she had about $1,500 in unspent grant money.
During the past several weeks, the students channeled their inner project manager, interior designer, marketer and accountant, creating a one-of-a-kind room for a one-of-a-kind child.
Tanner, a second-grader at Summit Environmental School, has a rare heart condition that forces him to limit his physical activity, and that required seven open-heart surgeries before his eighth birthday.
“It’s just so sad to see a kid who looks good and healthy physically, but his heart makes it hard from him to do normal ‘kid’ things,” said Rena Cash, program coordinator for the Children’s Miracle Network at Gundersen Health System, which connected the class with the family. “Now he’ll have a space where he can hang out, play with his friends and just be a kid. I couldn’t think of a better person for a project like this.”
With the Novaks out of the house Wednesday morning, the seventh-graders moved with all the efficiency of an HGTV construction crew.
While one group turned a hodgepodge of screws, legs and shelves into a matching furniture set, another group set up the Xbox.
A third group kept one eye on the windows, to make sure the Novaks didn’t show up early.
“I’m proud of how everyone came together,” said Kooper Heintz, who headed up the design committee. “We’ve been really focused and really professional.”
Families did not line up to have their home redecorated by seventh-graders -- far from it.
After showing interest, a couple families turned down the opportunity after learning that the students would be doing most of the work.
The Novaks had no such reservations. Kim, Tanner’s mother, teaches math at Lincoln Middle School and knew that, given the opportunity, “the kids would be able to fly with it.”
“It meant a lot that they were so open and trusting, because a lot of parents weren’t,” said Rachael McGrath, one of the designers. “It was nice to have that trust, and it’s cool that we got to do this for him.”
Wednesday had a healthy measure of drama to it.
The brown leather couch, for instance, was late to arrive. When the students carried it to the house, it barely fit through the front door.
Then there was the desk fiasco.
The same students who had no trouble assembling a coffee table and bookshelf were ultimately humbled by this little desk, a puzzle of metal pieces. They could not consult the instructions, either -- they were left behind at the school.
“What’s this piece?” a student would occasionally ask, holding up one fragment or another.
“Can we stall the family?” said Asher Mask, taking a break from his screwdriving. “Tell them to get gas or something?”
Minutes later, outside the house, there was the slamming of car doors.
The news echoed through the house, from the lookouts by the windows to the designers in the basement.
“They’re here! They’re here!”
After leading the way into the house, through the kitchen and down the stairs, Tanner’s first word was “Wow.”
He stopped for a moment, taking it in: all the new furniture, including a bean bag chair and the baseball glove chair; a desk where he can draw or do homework; a second Xbox, so he and his brother, Payton, can play on different screens.
He’d be the envy of the second grade.
But there was more to see.
Kim led Tanner over to the coffee table, where a baseball was perched inside a little case. Not just any baseball -- a baseball signed by Brewers star Christian Yelich, Tanner’s favorite player.
There was also a letter inviting Tanner to catch the first pitch, thrown by State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, at the July 24 game at Miller Park.
“I’m a little nervous,” he admitted. “I hope she doesn’t throw hard.”
Kim and Anthony, Tanner’s father, have tried their best to give him a normal life, to give him all the opportunities other boys and girls have.
Still, they must take precautions.
Tanner relies on a pacemaker, and he has to wear chest protection when playing baseball, just about the only sport he can play.
When the neighborhood kids roll up on their bikes, Tanner can only pedal a block or two.
“I think it’s been hard for him, not being able to do everything his friends do,” Kim said. “This is something that never gets fixed and never goes away. It’s always going to be a struggle for him.”
With any luck, the Novak basement will become the go-to meeting place for Tanner and his friends, and he’ll be able to spend more time with them.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tanner was already downloading his favorite games -- Fortnite, Rocket League, Roblox -- looking right at home in the palm of that oversized baseball glove.
“This,” he declared, “is my spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.