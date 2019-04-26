A shortcut to mushrooms? Learn how to grow your own at the La Crosse Earth Fair

A sour, rotting odor filled the UW-La Crosse biology classroom at 331 Crowley Hall as members of the UW-La Crosse mycology club stuffed fistfuls of fermented hay into plastic bags April 1.
The bags weren’t an elaborate April Fools prank, but grow-your-own mushroom kits being prepared in advance of Sunday’s local Earth Fair.
After all, mycology is the scientific study of fungi and growing mushrooms is both a science and a crapshoot.
“You can do everything right and not get anything, and do everything wrong and still get mushrooms,” said club president Annie Schauster, a graduate student in the biology department. “These are living organisms.”
Many fungi, including mold, toadstools and edible mushrooms, are composed of a network of cells that together, form the mycelium. (Yeasts, also technically fungi, are monocellular.)
Since fungi can’t make food like plants, the mycelium acts like underground roots that interface with other organisms and break them down into water, sugar and other nutrients fungi can use.
The caps and stalks we colloquially call mushrooms are the visible, above-ground part of the fungal whole. Mushrooms, also called fruiting bodies, serve as fungal reproductive structures that release spores to perpetuate the fungal life cycle.
Fungi need nutrients and energy to produce fruiting bodies. These nutrients are delivered in three stages. First, mycelium is cultured on petri dishes to ensure that only the desired strain is grown, then scaled up in nutrient-rich spawn jars. Finally, the concentrated mycelium, presumably in a sufficient amount to outcompete other contaminants, is added to a grow bag or artificial log with enough surface area to maximize mushroom growth.
Though some fungi are pickier about their substrates — shiitake mushrooms like sawdust logs while oyster mushrooms are happy with hay, straw, sawdust, wood chips, even cardboard toilet paper rolls — it’s all sustainable materials, said mycologist Tom Volk, a professor of biology at UW-La Crosse. “You just use whatever waste products you can find.”
To prepare the spawn, club members inoculated mason jars in March with bits of what looked like thin filter paper — actually living strands of mycelium grown on petri dishes. They added the mycelium to sterilized jars filled with water and rye or millet for nutrients. The jars had holes drilled into the lid with a filter in between to allow air, and only air, to flow through.
Microbial contamination is the enemy when growing fungus. Any growth in the jar more colorful than plain white mold spells game over, Schauster said. “Don’t open it up, just throw it away.”
During the next few weeks, the mycelium grew until it had taken over the spawn jar, coating the grain with white filaments and filling the space of the jar with what looked like a crusty colorless cotton ball.
At their April meeting, club members sprinkled bits of mycelium spawn into hay-filled plastic bags equipped with filters for low air flow.
“You hope that you put enough of the spawn that it will take over whatever contaminants are in the hay,” said club member Megan Nodolf, a 2017 graduate.
The club is also trying out different types of hay substrate. Mushroom growers can either use fermented or “stinky” straw, or hay that’s been heat-pasteurized.
“Everyone has their own secrets so we’re just experimenting,” said Sabrina Aspensen, a graduate student.
If all goes well, they’ll puncture the bags in a few weeks once the cultivated fungus has taken over the bag. The change in oxygen levels will promote fruiting of oyster mushrooms from the hay.
Not only are these kits primed to grow “choice” mushrooms you’d find at an upscale restaurant, it’s a way for people to get interested in fungi, Nodolf said. “It’s good for the environment and it gets people involved.”
The club will sell these kits for $15 apiece at the Earth Fair.
Methinks Mason in Mason jar should be capped, because jars are named after John Landis Mason, who invented the jar and patented it in 1858. Reminds me of a joke my dad used to tell, after JFK was elected prez. JFK sent a quart of holy water to the pope, but the pope sent it back because it was in a Mason jar. Or was it the pope sent the holy water to JFK. Whateveer.
