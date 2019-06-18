Following the lead of Gov. Tony Evers, UW-La Crosse on Tuesday raised the rainbow flag for what is believed to be the first time in school history.
The flag, a symbol of LGBTQ pride, will fly outside UW-L’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex for the remainder of June, which is Pride Month.
Evers began the month by ordering the rainbow flag hoisted above the state Capitol, permitting other state buildings to fly it as well.
“I think it’s a small step forward in showing that the LGBT community is an important part of our campus and an important part of our state,” said Will Van Roosenbeek, director of UW-L’s Pride Center. “It’s kind of been some rough years the last few years in the state and in our country for LGBT folks. To have our governor do that is really important.”
UW-L announced on Monday that it was raising the flag, after Van Roosenbeek and others made the suggestion to Chancellor Joe Gow.
The university appears to be the first in the UW System to fly the rainbow flag, and school officials say they expect other campuses to follow suit.
A few dozen people attended Tuesday’s ceremony, some holding signs or wearing T-shirts bearing messages of support.
While few students will be on campus to see the rainbow flag in the next couple weeks, Van Roosenbeek said he would like the gesture to be a source of hope among LGBTQ people and their allies.
“Today is an important day to have the state and campus fly the pride flag because I feel like it gives me some hope for the future,” he said, noting the challenges LGBTQ people face -- from hate crimes, to poor mental health, to disapproval from their families.
“When we’re tabling, oftentimes we see future college students coming by, looking, but their parents are right behind them, so they don’t stop,” Van Roosenbeek said. “That’s still an issue, that people are still afraid, living in fear. My hope is we see less of that in the future. I feel we all need to do better and be inclusive of all of the LGBT community.”
Bob Hetzel, vice chancellor for administration and finance at UW-L, said the university took care to follow established etiquette when raising the flag.
The university’s rainbow flag is slightly smaller than the American flag that flies above it. The flags are flanked by the Wisconsin state flag and the POW/MIA flag, which are also smaller than the American flag, and which are hung from separate poles.
Rainbow flags entered the national news cycle in May, when the White House denied U.S. embassies that had asked for permission to fly them.
Wisconsin is one of several states pushing back, displaying the rainbow flag at government buildings this month.
Evers’ June 7 executive order was praised by Democrats, who said it promoted inclusivity, and derided by some Republicans, who called it divisive.
“Publicly displaying the Rainbow Pride Flag,” Evers said in a statement, “sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgment or discrimination.”
