HOLMEN -- Sheryl Wang knows language like Bobby Fischer knew chess.
The Holmen Middle School seventh-grader maintains a sprawling vocabulary -- one filled not just with garden-variety middle school words, but with long and obscure ones, too.
There’s proprietor, purloin, prevaricate, pomp. And those are just the Ps.
Sheryl nailed those and dozens of other words during a national vocabulary competition three weeks ago. The WordMasters Challenge, administered at hundreds of schools each year, asks students to complete analogies by selecting the correct answer from a group of high-level words.
During the challenge’s winter competition, Sheryl scored a perfect 20 out of 20 -- one of 31 seventh-graders in the country to do so.
“I thought I got a couple wrong,” Sheryl admitted Wednesday, shortly before receiving a medal for her feat. “I was surprised that I got them all, but happy.”
She talks about the test, about her score, as if it were nothing much -- merely a scrap of encouraging information. It’s the same way she might react to finding $5 in her pocket, or seeing the sun pierce through a cloudy sky.
“Can you tell she’s excited?” joked Susan Stein, Sheryl’s talented-and-gifted teacher. In the three years Holmen Middle School has taken part in the WordMasters Challenge, Sheryl’s is the only perfect score.
“We’re very tickled by the great job she did,” Stein said. “We’re very proud of her.”
The challenge is much more than a typical vocabulary test. It is not the kind of thing you breeze through, that your teacher casually marks up with a “Great job!” and a smiley face.
Students study for weeks, as much or as little as they see fit. They scan the words, given to them 25 at a time, to pick out those that might be connected in a test question.
They're asked things like: “Sloppy is to meticulous as ephemeral is to blank?”
The answer: durable.
A perfect score earns you a medal, but there is no state or national championship, no real competitive closure. There is just the quiet satisfaction of knowing difficult words.
Language, Sheryl said, “takes me to another place. Sometimes, that place is more fun than where you are.”
English is not Sheryl’s favorite subject. It might not even be her second-favorite. She prefers math and science, and figures she’ll pursue a career in one or the other.
But her dad, an engineer, and her mom, an interior designer, raised her to be anything she wanted to be. They encouraged her to read, and read often.
Sheryl -- who also finds time to play the piano, saxophone and violin -- has read dozens of books this school year, most of them for enjoyment.
She’s devoured classics like "Frankenstein" and "Dracula," and more modern works like the “Shades of Magic” series.
“Have you read more than 50?” Stein asked her, trying to ballpark it.
“Yeah.”
“More than 100?”
Sheryl paused.
“I don’t know about that one,” she said.
The WordMasters Challenge holds three competitions a year -- fall, winter and spring. Sheryl has taken a few of these tests now, between the sixth and seventh grades, but has caught lightning in a bottle just the one time.
She got 15 out of 20 on the fall test -- better than most, but still not her best, she admits.
On Wednesday, Sheryl got her first look at the 25 words that will appear on the spring test: citadel, utopia, vehement.
Half of them, she already knew.
