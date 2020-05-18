AAUW awardaccesss grants and scholarships to La Crosse area organizations. students

The American Association of University Women has awarded 31 grants and scholarships with funds administered by the La Crosse Community Foundation.
These agencies, programs and students have demonstrated distinctive capacities to break barriers and to create change.
The following grants are valued at $1,000:
- Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration: Task Force to End Modern Slavery
- Monroe County Shelter Care Inc.: Brighter Tomorrows Program
- New Horizons: Program Support
- Self-Sufficiency Program Emergency Fund
- Self-Sufficiency Program Scholarships
- Western Technical College Foundation: Pathways Scholarships
- Western Technical College Foundation: Transition Scholarships
- Western Technical College Foundation: Student Assistance Fund
- YWCA La Crosse: Restorative Justice Circles
The following scholarships are valued at $1,000:
Viterbo University: Sarah Andelin, Brooklynn Becker, Melissa Edgar, Samantha Hilleshiem, Abigayle Holets, Laura Weidemann and Allyson Von Haden
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: Monica Bertucci, Lauren Dochnahl, Lisa Ehlers, Julie Fleegal, Cameron Heiman, Sarah Pederson, Charlene Schmidt and Melissa Toeche
Class of 2020: Jessica Reyes-Candelas (Arcadia High School), Sausann Al-Jawhar, Vibsake Thao and Simone Toribio (La Crosse Central High School), Mari Hauschildt (La Crosse Logan High School), Mercer Phlegar (Onalaska High School) and Joleen Tollefson (Whitehall High School).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!