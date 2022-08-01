Abraham resigns from La Crosse School Board over 'serious concerns' about district leadership

Rob Abraham announced on Monday that he was resigning from the La Crosse School Board immediately, citing issues with district leadership.

Abraham, who was elected last spring, said his decision to resign was due to "serious concerns" he had about the future of the School District of La Crosse based largely on the leadership of Superintendent Aaron Engel.

"My views and approach to change do not align with Superintendent Engel and the other members of the board. I understand that I stand alone," Abraham said.

The Tribune emailed Engel for comment, but he did not offer any response and instead directed the request to board president Juan Jimenez.

Abraham announced his resignation at the beginning of the board's meeting during the public comment section and left immediately after his remarks.

The district is headed to a referendum in the fall to see if they can consolidate its two high schools at a new facility.

But in a letter from Engel sent to district families last week, it was newly shared that if the referendum does not pass, all high school students would instead be consolidated into the existing Central High School building, news that has been met with pushback from the community.

Abraham called it an "alarming alternative."

"Wherever you stand on consolidating our high schools," Abraham said, "it's inexcusable to present this poor alternative to place pressure on the referendum."

He added that the letter "revealed the greatest instability" for the school district and said that he has heard from community members about how they can remove Engel from his position.

"I cannot in good faith continue to serve with this leadership, direction and tactics. My hope that by resigning and bringing forward the reality of the district leadership and how this board has ceded its oversight and duties will provide some transparency to voters," Abraham said.

Abraham described the current structure of the school board, which leaves much of the power and decision making for the district in the hands of the superintendent, as a "dictatorship."

Last month, Abraham was the only board member to vote against the referendum on the $195 million high school consolidation plan. At that same meeting, he was also the only board member to vote against a 2% raise for union staff, which was less than half of what the union requested.

"I did not envision this is how I would end my experience on the board. But I can no longer be associated with this board and superintendent," Abraham said.

Abraham is the former assistant chief of police for the city of La Crosse. He was also recently elected to the La Crosse County Board.

This is a developing story and may be updated.