'Adventure to the Serengeti': Biologist Sean B. Carroll to discuss nature's secrets at UW-La Crosse

One of these rules, he said, is that some animals “are more equal than others.” Some animals have an outsized influence on the ecosystems in which they live, holding everything together like glue. When those animals disappear, everything else might collapse.

“There are forces and mechanisms that control everything,” Carroll said. “Just as there are mechanisms that govern these numbers in our bloodstream, there are mechanisms that govern the numbers on the savanna and in the rivers.”

Carroll, the author of five books, has been praised by the scientific community and beyond for making complex biological concepts digestible for the general public.

His presentation on Thursday, he said, can be enjoyed by 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds.

“I’m well aware of how science is often communicated or taught — a lot of information with not much narrative,” Carroll said. “I go the other way. The No. 1 job of communicating science is telling a story. I want to reward people for 50 minutes of their attention. I want to take them on a journey, make them laugh, making them feel things, make them feel like it’s worth it.”

He also hopes to inspire — inspire not just the next generation of scientists, but all people to take better care of the natural world.