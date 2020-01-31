'Adventure to the Serengeti': Biologist Sean B. Carroll to discuss nature's secrets at UW-La Crosse

During a stop in La Crosse next week, author and biologist Sean B. Carroll will attempt to answer one of life’s simplest but most profound questions.
How does it all work?
Carroll, a leading figure in evolutionary developmental biology, will present “The Serengeti Rules: The Regulation and Restoration of Biodiversity” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in The Bluffs inside of the UW-La Crosse Student Union. The lecture was organized by UW-L’s College of Science and Health.
Carroll’s presentation is based on his book of the same name, which seeks to explain the hidden logic behind all living things. How does nature, for example, know how many zebras and lions should populate the African savanna, or how many cells should comprise the human body?
“I want to take the audience on an adventure to the Serengeti and say, ‘What’s going on in this magnificent place with this incredible array and number of animals,’” he said. “This is a story about figuring out how a place like this works and what it means for how the whole world works, how it guides us to restoring areas we’ve almost lost.”
According to Carroll, who taught 31 years at UW-Madison and now oversees science education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland, everything in the world is regulated and is subject to certain rules.
One of these rules, he said, is that some animals “are more equal than others.” Some animals have an outsized influence on the ecosystems in which they live, holding everything together like glue. When those animals disappear, everything else might collapse.
“There are forces and mechanisms that control everything,” Carroll said. “Just as there are mechanisms that govern these numbers in our bloodstream, there are mechanisms that govern the numbers on the savanna and in the rivers.”
Carroll, the author of five books, has been praised by the scientific community and beyond for making complex biological concepts digestible for the general public.
His presentation on Thursday, he said, can be enjoyed by 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds.
“I’m well aware of how science is often communicated or taught — a lot of information with not much narrative,” Carroll said. “I go the other way. The No. 1 job of communicating science is telling a story. I want to reward people for 50 minutes of their attention. I want to take them on a journey, make them laugh, making them feel things, make them feel like it’s worth it.”
He also hopes to inspire — inspire not just the next generation of scientists, but all people to take better care of the natural world.
“The crisis of what’s going on in nature has been on people’s minds,” he said. “My angle is not to wring hands in gloom and doom. My big message is about what we can do to help.”
Carroll, 59, said he can’t help but be enthusiastic about science, even if he’s been studying it and talking about it for the better part of four decades.
There’s always something new to discover, he said, or something to share with a new audience.
“The community of science is a thrilling place to be,” he said. “I still get dazzled, I still get excited, I still get a kick out of it. And every day keeps turning up new secrets.”
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.