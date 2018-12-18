The School District of West Salem is seeking community input on how it should proceed after a razor-thin referendum defeat last month.
In a letter sent to the Tribune, school board President Jane Halverson said the clock is ticking as the district tries to overcome a $1 million budget deficit, and that feedback from residents will be vital.
The district mailed a paper survey to community members with its most recent newsletter. Residents can also complete the survey online, at www.westsalemsurvey.org.
Surveys will be accepted through Dec. 31, and the school board will discuss the results Jan. 14.
“As many in our community know, we are at a point at which we must make some difficult decisions regarding the future of the School District of West Salem,” Halvorsen wrote. She noted that the current deficit is tied largely to state revenue limits for school districts, and that the school board is prepared to cut staff and programs in the spring.
“Although the board has acted to address the most urgent financial needs, the district’s long-term viability requires the attention of the entire community,” Halvorsen wrote. “While we do not know for sure if another referendum will be presented to the community in the near future, it remains an option on the table as we consider a variety of potential solutions.”
The district’s Nov. 6 referendum called for an additional $7.6 million in taxpayer funding over four years.
On an election day that saw 77 of 82 referendums pass across the state, West Salem’s ballot question failed by half a percentage point, 33 votes.
In La Crosse County, the Onalaska, Holmen and Bangor school districts voters passed referendums overriding state revenue limits.
“In the state of Wisconsin, we have a funding model that, for lack of a better word, forces everybody to get funding through referendums,” said West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson. “You need some kind of referendum to be able to stay afloat. It’s not a matter of if we’ll come back (to voters) but when.”
West Salem School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|9 of 9 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|2,470
|49.67
|No
|2,503
|50.33
