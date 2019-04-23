When he was in high school, Jacob Black felt he was being pulled down two career paths: medicine and the military.
A sizeable scholarship is helping Black, now a cadet in UW-La Crosse’s ROTC program, pursue both at the same time.
The Minuteman Scholarship through the U.S. Army Reserve awards millions of dollars in scholarships each year to students across the country. Black will receive roughly $35,000 in his four years at UW-L, including a $420 monthly stipend and a $1,200 annual book allowance.
“It was everything I was looking for,” he said of the scholarship. “My parents did a great job supporting me, and I wanted to take some of the financial burden off of their and my shoulders. I’ll go through my undergrad almost debt-free.”
Black grew up in Rio, 30 miles north of Madison, in a family that did not have a strong military tradition. Still, he credits his parents -- both teachers -- for instilling in him an appreciation for the military and a desire to serve his country.
“I always knew I wanted to be in the military in one way, shape or form,” he said. “They’re the ones who keep us free. I wanted to be able to contribute to that, to be part of something bigger than myself.”
A high school athlete, Black was often injured. He has broken his fibula and his left arm (twice), and that’s not too mention a finger.
While receiving treatment, Black grew more and more interested in surgery and healing. He decided to major in biology, in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
“Unfortunately, I’ve spent a lot of time in the medical setting after injuring myself,” he said. “It gave me an appreciation for what they do, and it made me want to learn about the process.”
Now, thanks in large part to the Minuteman Scholarship, Black has combined his two passions, aiming to work as an active-duty orthopedic surgeon in the military.
He’s required to spend eight years in the service, according to the scholarship agreement, but he doesn’t expect to stop there.
“I’d like to make a career out of it,” he said.
Black, a junior, applied for the Minuteman Scholarship when he was a freshman, at the urging of his hometown recruiter and an ROTC scholarship liaison at UW-L.
The eligibility requirements are not lofty. Applicants must be a U.S. citizens, must be between 17 and 30, and must meet various academic and physical fitness standards.
Yet, across the country, many Minuteman Scholarships go unfilled. Each year, nearly a third of the available scholarships are unawarded, with students leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.
Even more students discount the military altogether, according to Black, because they wrongly assume they will be exposed to combat.
“I’d encourage them to do their research and talk with the ROTC,” he said. “I know a lot of people who could benefit from the military.”
Black said UW-L’s ROTC program has been key in his development as a student and person. Joining, he said, was one of his best decisions.
“It’s opened my eyes to a whole new world,” he said. “I always heard that the people you meet are like a second family. We’re like a small, tight-knit community.”
