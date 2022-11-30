Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Free Santa Event

HO, HO, HO! Santa is coming to Altra Federal Credit Union from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10.

Altra will host this free event for the public at their Operations Center at 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska, WI 54650.

We invite families to visit with Santa, pick up our featured holiday book and participate in various activities such as coloring, cookie decorating, writing letters to Santa and more!

While the event is free, we are encouraging families to bring a nonperishable food item.

“We are so excited to change up our Santa Visits this year and bring him to our Operations Center and include so many more activities and refreshments for families!” said Danielle Anderson, manager of Youth Strategies for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Membership at Altra Federal Credit Union is not required to visit Santa. For more information, www.altra.org/event/visit-santa-at-altras-ops-center-2.

Books are limited to one per family, while supplies last.