Altra to host 5th annual Raise Your Glass fundraiser

The tasting fundraiser is part of Altra’s month-long campaign to raise funds to benefit Great Rivers United Way (GRUW). Attendees will enjoy samplings from some of the Coulee Region’s best chefs, brewers, distillers, and vintners.

In addition to samplings, there will be a bottle raffle, online auction, and live music by Fly Casual. Attendees may purchase a glass or bottle of their favorites as well as enjoy a signature cocktail, of which all sales will be donated to, GRUW. Complete details can be found by visiting Altra’s website on the events and seminars page under the About Us tab.A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased online. To learn more visit www.altra.org.