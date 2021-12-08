Altra's Best Life Community Awards

Altra Federal Credit Union awarded winners for their Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).

Cia Siab, located in La Crosse, is the winner of the $10,000 Community Choice Award, which was determined by popular vote through online voting.

Cia Siab, Inc.’s mission is to build a culturally vibrant Hmoob (Hmong) community by providing fully bilingual, bicultural support and advocacy services to Hmoob survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in La Crosse and its seven surrounding counties.

Employee Choice winners each receive $5,000 and include the following nonprofits: Home and Community Options, Winona and the Exchange in La Crosse.

Community Assistance Awards are determined by a panel of judges consisting of members from Altra’s Community Engagement, Advocacy and DEI committees. The following nonprofits were selected to each receive $5,000: Collider Foundation, Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Rochester Public Library Foundation and Sports Mentorship Academy in Minnesota; Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative and Montgomery County Veterans Coalition in Tennessee; Tyler Area Ambucs in Texas; Civil Air Patrol, Holmen Area Community Center and The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation in Wisconsin.

Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,000 donation on their behalf to a nonprofit organization of their choice. Those include Coulee Recovery Center, JA Wisconsin of the Coulee Region, Sparta Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, and La Crosse Vet Center.

Over 300 member-nominations were submitted and over 40 nonprofits submitted supplemental applications as part of the process. Checks are being presented this week and next to each organization.

