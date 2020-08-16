Amid pandemic, Western’s return to campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has upended nearly every aspect of our lives. From education, grocery shopping, to eating out, the pandemic has profoundly altered our daily routine.

As fall is just around the corner and students are thinking about returning to college campuses, a lot has changed.

A recent survey from Junior Achievement showed roughly two-thirds of teens were concerned about attending college in-person this fall. It’s why Western has been careful in its approach in returning to campus.

At Western, the majority of classes will be offered in an online or alternative format whenever possible.

Classes that require in-person instruction, such as manufacturing and health care, will be limited in size to nine students, and face masks and social distancing will be required in all campus buildings.

About 64 percent of classes offered will be in an online or alternative delivery for the fall term.

All individuals entering a college facility will be required to self-screen upon entering. Western recently installed self-screening stations, where individuals will be asked to scan their temperature and record it in an online questionnaire or paper form.