Amid pandemic, Western’s return to campus

COVID-19 has upended nearly every aspect of our lives. From education, grocery shopping, to eating out, the pandemic has profoundly altered our daily routine.
As fall is just around the corner and students are thinking about returning to college campuses, a lot has changed.
A recent survey from Junior Achievement showed roughly two-thirds of teens were concerned about attending college in-person this fall. It’s why Western has been careful in its approach in returning to campus.
At Western, the majority of classes will be offered in an online or alternative format whenever possible.
Classes that require in-person instruction, such as manufacturing and health care, will be limited in size to nine students, and face masks and social distancing will be required in all campus buildings.
About 64 percent of classes offered will be in an online or alternative delivery for the fall term.
All individuals entering a college facility will be required to self-screen upon entering. Western recently installed self-screening stations, where individuals will be asked to scan their temperature and record it in an online questionnaire or paper form.
Western’s Residence Hall will be open for the Fall Term as well, but limited in capacity. Each suite will be limited to two students, rather than four. Masks and social distancing will be required in common spaces.
“I’m really proud of the work Western has done to limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing our services,” Western President Roger Stanford said. “We are offering quality education while taking a careful approach in making the learning environment is as safe as possible. Students can choose to stay closer to home, without sacrificing their education plans.”
Ramping up access to technology has been a big focus at Western throughout the summer months.
All areas of the college are finding ways to get computers, internet access, and technology into the hands of students who need it the most. Wi-Fi access will be available in several parking lots on Western’s La Crosse campus.
Western’s technological efforts extend to its regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua as well.
While not hosting classes, each location is now open for limited services for students. Computer labs are open for students and staff to utilize internet access for coursework and other student service-related support.
All locations will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Additional hours and assistance may be made by appointment. Wi-Fi access is available in parking lots at Black River Falls, Independence, Tomah and Viroqua as well.
“We have options to help every student, every day succeed, no matter the circumstances,” Stanford said. “Students should not have to put their goals on hold.”
Western’s Fall Term begins Tuesday, Sept. 8. To learn more about Western’s response to COVID-19, visit www.westerntc.edu/coronvirus.
