An inspiration in the making: Central's Extra Effort winner is conquering life's challenges, showing her brothers it can be done

In the pages of a notebook, Danessa Brocks found peace.
Danessa, a senior at Central High School, has faced more than her share of challenges — from crime and death in her family, to poverty, to the pressure that comes with immense responsibility.
But Danessa has coped with all of that and more through the simple, cathartic act of putting pen to paper.
Poetry, she said, saved her.
“I use it to vent, to get rid of any anger I’m holding on to,” said Danessa, Central’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner for 2019-20. “I write about everything — love, toxic things that happen to me, my brothers. It’s gotten me through everything.”
On the surface, Danessa is like a lot of students in Central’s senior class.
She played volleyball this fall and is taking dance classes this winter.
She has a part-time job that claims much of her free time.
And she has plans to move on to college next year — plans she is still working out.
But Danessa’s polished veneer hides a lifetime of hardship.
A couple years ago, her father was arrested after a drug raid at the family’s house. He was not there at the time of the raid — Danessa and her young twin brothers were home alone. They just sat there together through the night — three children watching officers tear their home apart.
Danessa’s mother has been an inconsistent figure in her life, too, but for different reasons. The pair have never seen eye to eye — Danessa being spirited and independent, her mother being wary and protective.
“She’s always tried to guard me from some of the things that have hurt her in her life, and I understand that,” Danessa said. “She’s brave, strong, independent, and I think I’ve always had those characteristics, too. And that makes us bump heads a lot.”
Unable to count on her parents, Danessa took on the role of mother. She looked after her brothers at home, and she was their emergency contact whenever they had trouble at school.
Meanwhile, Danessa had no one at home to help with her own problems — from homework and relationships to grief and mental health.
“She’s one of those people who had to grow up very young,” said Tatiana Wolf, a social worker at Central. “She has a history of not having a lot of support, and by that, I mean almost none.”
Perhaps the hardest, most devastating loss of Danessa’s life came a few years ago. It involved her uncle, her father’s brother. She doesn’t like to talk about it, even with teachers and counselors whom she tells just about everything.
“He accidentally hurt himself, and he passed,” Danessa said. “I was really close with him. We had a lot of fun memories together.”
The loss or absence of one important family member is enough to shake or shatter many young people. That Danessa has dealt with all of this, and never lost hope or motivation, is a testament to her exceptional character, school staff said.
“A lot of students with similar backgrounds ... they struggle to come to school, they withdraw from others, they have behavior issues,” Wolf said. “But you don’t see that with Nessa. She’s always smiling, laughing, holding conversations. If she didn’t confide in you and tell you what her life was like, you’d think she had a perfect upbringing.”
There are a few reasons for that.
Danessa is naturally resilient — the kind of person who, when life gets tough, resolves to get tougher.
She’s found a healthy coping mechanism in writing, which allows her to process and reflect on the things that happen to her.
And she is deeply motivated to set a good example for her brothers, who are in desperate need of a positive influence, she said.
“They’re always on my mind,” Danessa said. “There have been times when I wanted to give up, but if I gave up, what would happen? I want to show my brothers and everyone else that there’s a way out of poverty, a way out of your problems.”
On that front, senior year has been a big one for Danessa.
She moved out of her family’s home, although it pained her to leave her brothers, and attempted to make it on her own. She has since settled in with a host family, which has given her life much-needed stability.
At school, Danessa joined the volleyball team and decided to try her hand at dance — two things that were completely new to her, but that have provided a boost to her self-esteem.
And she continues to contemplate where she’ll go to college, what she’ll study, how much she’s capable of achieving.
“I think she’s capable of going as far as anyone is capable of going,” said Wolf, who has known Danessa since her freshman year. “The hard work she’s put into her goals, the relationships she’s been able to create with people, I think it will take her far. I don’t know that there’s a limit for her.”
Danessa’s pursuit of her goals has also, inadvertently, driven her away from her brothers. She has reached a point where she cannot always be there for the people she loves, not if she wants her future to be all that it can be.
But abandoning her dreams is not an option.
As Danessa wrote at the end of her poem, “Blossom,” there are people who might look to her for strength or inspiration, not least of all her brothers. And she is not about to let them down.
“I hope I’m beautiful enough to hide my scars/All my hopes are with the stars/Maybe I’ll influence others to be who they truly are.”
