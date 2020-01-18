An inspiration in the making: Central's Extra Effort winner is conquering life's challenges, showing her brothers it can be done

She moved out of her family’s home, although it pained her to leave her brothers, and attempted to make it on her own. She has since settled in with a host family, which has given her life much-needed stability.

At school, Danessa joined the volleyball team and decided to try her hand at dance — two things that were completely new to her, but that have provided a boost to her self-esteem.

And she continues to contemplate where she’ll go to college, what she’ll study, how much she’s capable of achieving.

“I think she’s capable of going as far as anyone is capable of going,” said Wolf, who has known Danessa since her freshman year. “The hard work she’s put into her goals, the relationships she’s been able to create with people, I think it will take her far. I don’t know that there’s a limit for her.”

Danessa’s pursuit of her goals has also, inadvertently, driven her away from her brothers. She has reached a point where she cannot always be there for the people she loves, not if she wants her future to be all that it can be.

But abandoning her dreams is not an option.