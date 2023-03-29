A $200,000 homeowner could pay an additional $1,996 in property taxes over six years if the operating referendum for the La Crosse School District passes April 4.

The $60 million operating referendum would support the district’s budget for six years starting next school year, in areas like student programming and services, teacher salaries and building maintenance, according to superintendent Aaron Engel.

For the first year of the referendum, the district has publicized that property taxes will increase by $0.29 per $1,000 of assessed value or an additional $58 on a typical $200,000 home. The new $60 million referendum only levies $6.25 million in 2024 and increases the levy for the five subsequent years to $10.75 million.

The district also plans to defer a $4.5 million payment on existing debt to a future year, leaving the total levy increase for 2024 at $1.75 million.

Excluding the deferment, which will need to be paid in a later year the district has not determined, the total projected tax rate for the new referendum in the first year is $1.04 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Engel confirmed this information with the caveat that mill rates are subject to change with property values.

$60M La Crosse School District referendum tax impact Tax year Additional levy amount Projected mill rate increase Additional taxes on $200K property 2024 $6.25 million $1.04 $208 2025 $10.75 million $1.79 $358 2026 $10.75 million $1.79 $358 2027 $10.75 million $1.79 $358 2028 $10.75 million $1.79 $358 2029 $10.75 million $1.79 $358

Residents with the average area home of $200,0000 would contribute an additional $208 of property taxes for the referendum’s first year cost of $6.25 million.

For the remaining five years of the referendum — each year collecting $10.75 million — property owners would contribute $1.79 for every $1,000 of assessed value, or about $358 of property taxes annually on a $200,000 home.

The current median property value in La Crosse is $249,000, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

“If everything else remains the same, $1.79 would be the impact moving forward within the context of the referendum,” Engel said.

If the total value of property in the school district were to remain the same throughout the period of the referendum, the average mill rate increase would be $1.66 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The projected mill rate is based on the current school district tax base of $6.01 billion and is subject to change as assessed values are updated.

Engel said routine changes in assessed property value is why the district chose to present the change in the mill rate for the first year, and doesn’t make promises about the mill rate for the entire six years of the referendum.

“There’s just so many factors that go into (the mill rate) beyond the first year, it would be disingenuous for us to commit to what that specific mill rate impact will be,” Engel said. “We’re talking about a very narrow window of certainty and to explain beyond that with any level of certainty is disingenuous.”

According to Engel, the district chooses to present a referendum’s impact to property taxes as a change because that is how residents most frequently ask for the information to be presented: “What is the change in my taxes for next year?”

“That representation of taxes is borne out of decades of experience of our financial advisors, advising school districts to go to referendum,” Engel said.

Districts around the state work with financial advisors — such as PMA Financial Network, LLC or Baird — who have advised presenting the information in this manner. Over 180 school districts across the state have gone to referendum this year, and all present referendum tax impact as a rate change for the next year.