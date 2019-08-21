Students from the School District of Holmen board their bus in this September 2017 file photo. Districts here and across the state are feeling the effects of a prolonged and widespread bus driver shortage.
The wheels supposedly go round and round, but Wisconsin school districts and bus companies say it's getting harder and harder to find people to sit in the driver’s seat.
On the verge of another school year, officials here and across the state are again struggling to recruit enough bus drivers for daily routes and after-school activities, in what has become a yearslong trend.
In worst-case scenarios, districts and companies have been forced to combine routes, extending students’ ride times.
“It’s very difficult to find someone who wants to drive in the a.m. and p.m., and have the middle of the day wide open,” said Dan Krueger, a manager at Ready Bus Lines, which contracts with the School District of Onalaska and La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools. The pool of school bus drivers, he said, consists mostly of retirees and stay-at-home parents.
“We’ve tried social media, newspaper, TV ads, radio ads, banners on buses, lawn signs -- all kinds of things,” Krueger said. “It’s just hard to get people through the door.”
He attributes the shortage to a range of factors.
For one thing, state unemployment continues to hover around 3%, an historic low.
Baby Boomers and dairy workers who were once dependable drivers have aged out of the workforce, with no one to replace them.
And yes, few people are interested in the disjointed shifts that come with a bus route.
But the field also has a high barrier of entry. Drivers must have a commercial driver’s license, must pass a physical exam and background check, and must submit to random drug testing.
And, as Krueger points out, they must be good at dealing with children.
“It’s a lot,” he said, “for someone who just wants a part-time job.”
John Lochner, who oversees busing in the School District of La Crosse for the GO Riteway bus company, said the La Crosse district has been an exception to the rule.
“Everybody is having a tough time hiring people,” he said. “Thankfully, we don’t have issues like that. We’re staffed up for the school year.”
Beth Hobbs, transportation director for the School District of Holmen, said her district has found drivers for all of its daily routes, but will struggle on nights with multiple after-school activities.
“When we have lots of activities or co-curricular trips, that’s when we feel the crunch,” she said. The Holmen district is unusual, in that it hires drivers and handles all transportation matters in-house, rather than through a contractor.
“People love it,” she said. “A lot of local people may get to drive for their grandchildren, and any discipline or problems that come up, we’re able to take care of that in-house.”
At Ready Bus Lines, coach bus drivers, office staff and maintenance workers have all taken on school bus routes. Otherwise, Krueger said, the company would have been forced to combine routes or cut services.
Some districts are looking within.
Cherie Hime, executive director for the Wisconsin School Bus Association, said districts are encouraging school staff and faculty to kick the tires on a bus route.
They’re “looking at whether cooks in the school, or janitors or teachers, would be a good candidate for bus driver,” she said.
Years ago, Hobbs got her start in the Holmen school district doing exactly that: driving a bus.
There are few jobs more rewarding, she said -- and, these days, few jobs more readily available.
“The bonds you make with students and families is probably the biggest thing,” she said. "Just getting them to and from school safely, knowing you’d done your job.”
