Appleseed Goes Under the Sea for 'The SpongeBob Musical'

Are ye ready, kids?! And we mean kids of all ages, of course! Your favorite gang of colorful characters from Bikini Bottom are coming to La Crescent’s Appleseed Community Theatre!

Whether you’ve seen the cartoon or not, "The SpongeBob Musical" has something for everyone to enjoy! Catchy songs from a variety of today’s most popular artists, vibrant costumes, comedy, drama, action, a cult of sardines, and pirates! What more could you ask for?

Follow our plucky hero SpongeBob (performed with verve and powerhouse vocals by local star Michael Angelo) as he tries to save his undersea home from one zany disaster after another! Teaming up with his goofball best friend Patrick Star (Tegan Jo Blank) and science savvy confidante Sandy Cheeks (Jaclyn Freeberg), our trio is on an epic quest so big that it needed a giant musical!

Selections of music from the show are written by David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Panic at the Disco, Plain White T’s, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler, John Legend and many other iconic artists.

All the familiar faces from the cartoon series will be present! Plankton (Josh Knetter), Karen the Computer (Zoey Snyder), Mr. Krabs (Sherry Picha), Pearl (Sara Buckholtz), Mrs. Puff (Julie Muellenberg), Old Man Jenkins (Hunter Kroll), Patchy the Pirate (Chris Hale), Larry the Lobster (Derek Anderson) and Gary the Snail (Evelyn Byom)! Plus newly added characters: The Mayor of Bikini Bottom (Echo Guest) and on-the-scene news correspondent Perch Perkins (Erin Wieser).

Rounding out our delightful cast of Bikini Bottom citizens include rock-band “The Electric Skates” (Christine Hoffman, Gabe Byom and Rylan Dehli), fanatical sardines (Leslie Weber, Andrew Weber, Matthew Weber, Laken Buchholtz, Adalyn Dehli and Delaney Small), Security guards/mobsters (Micah Klug and Parker Gross) and of course singer/dancer extraordinaires (Joselyn Greene, Madeline Ruud and Ella Heintz).

Production team includes costumes by Krissa Valentine-Harnish and set design by Kelsey Taunt! Making his debut at Appleseed is Matthew Scott Lucas as the show’s Director and Music Director in addition to starring as the very “leggy” sour-puss clarinetist: Squidward Q. Tentacles.

If nautical nonsense be something you wish: The musical runs July 29 through Aug. 7 at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Quillin’s, the Community Education Office in La Crescent, at Festival Foods in La Crosse and Onalaska, and at the box office 30 minutes before each performance! They can also be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com. “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m READY!”