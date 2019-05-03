Here are the April Onalaska High School Students of the Month.
Freshman
- Nicholas Hubbard, son of Lance and Bridgett Hubbard
Nominees: Kylee Bauer, Ashley Dale, Harley Pippenger, Sam Wallace, Kaleb Yang, Michelle Yoo
Sophomore
- Amy Gobel, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Gobel
Nominees: Millie Bauer, Carter Briggs, Maya Chilcote, Erik Franke, Logan Johnson, Carolyn Kearns, Lydia Schultz,
Junior
- Mathew Brace, son of Stephen and Telia Brace
Nominees: McKenna Benson, Dacotah Bjorlo, Henning Hanson, Zachary Mathias, Tristan Meighan, Mckenly Moua
Senior
- Sonali Naik, daughter of Vinay Naik and Vrushali Pidady
Nominees: Savannah Campbell, Tyler Johnson, Eric Kriewald, Julian Poellinger, Sophie Tobert, Andrew Walz
Here are the Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for April.
Freshman
- Tyler Lee, son of William and Teresa Lee
Sophomore
- Alvin Hsieh, son of Chien-Hung Hsieh and Ching-Yin Hsu
Junior
- Pa Zong Thao, daughter of Kaying Thao and Mai Kha Yang
Senior
- Brandon Schmit, son of Mark and Melissa Schmit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.