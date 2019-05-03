Try 3 months for $3

Here are the April Onalaska High School Students of the Month.

Freshman 

  • Nicholas Hubbard, son of Lance and Bridgett Hubbard

Nominees: Kylee Bauer, Ashley Dale, Harley Pippenger, Sam Wallace, Kaleb Yang, Michelle Yoo

Sophomore 

  • Amy Gobel, daughter of Matthew and Jessica Gobel

Nominees: Millie Bauer, Carter Briggs, Maya Chilcote, Erik Franke, Logan Johnson, Carolyn Kearns, Lydia Schultz,

Junior  

  • Mathew Brace, son of Stephen and Telia Brace

Nominees: McKenna Benson, Dacotah Bjorlo, Henning Hanson, Zachary Mathias, Tristan Meighan, Mckenly Moua

Senior 

  • Sonali Naik, daughter of Vinay Naik and Vrushali Pidady

Nominees: Savannah Campbell,  Tyler Johnson, Eric Kriewald, Julian Poellinger, Sophie Tobert, Andrew Walz

Here are the Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for April.

Freshman

  • Tyler Lee, son of William and Teresa Lee

Sophomore

  • Alvin Hsieh, son of Chien-Hung Hsieh and Ching-Yin Hsu

Junior

  • Pa Zong Thao, daughter of Kaying Thao and Mai Kha Yang

Senior

  • Brandon Schmit, son of Mark and Melissa Schmit
