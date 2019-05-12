The following students were selected as April students of the month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Jenna Fry, child of Bradford and Jenifer Fry
- Ty Leeser, child of Russell and Beth Leeser
10th grade
- Brianna Schmeckpeper, child of Rebekah and Mark Hembd and Wayne and Dawn Schmeckpeper
11th grade
- Nathan Colsch, child of Erin Colsch and Adam Colsch
- Natalya Melvin, child of Alan and Tracey Melvin
- Walter Leifeld, child of Walter and Kristi Leifeld
12th grade
- Cali Shepard, child of Jason and Danielle Shepard
- Forest Thoreson, child of Jennifer and Mike Shanley
- Bianca Manninger, child of Paula and Mark Sampson
- Logan McDonald, child of Tracey and Alan Melvin
