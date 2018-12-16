Students in Viterbo University’s First Year Design engineering class were given a unique but purposely vague assignment — to design and build an aquaponics pump system that would be used by the university’s biology department.
Aquaponics is a type of ecosystem that combines aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (the soil-less growing of plants) in one integrated system. The fish waste provides food for the plants, and the plants filter the water for the fish. In this case, the fish and plants were in separate tanks at different heights, so an effective pump system was needed.
Divided into three teams, the students would need to complete all facets of the design and construction process, including interviewing the client, creating plans, budgeting, selecting materials, construction, troubleshooting and problem-solving, and presenting their final working pump.
“I wanted to provide the students with a project that had a practical application rather than being strictly academic,” said Emily Schiavone, the Viterbo faculty member who teaches the class and leads the engineering program. “This also had the benefit of being an interdisciplinary project (biology), and knowing their pump systems were going to be used provided the students with extra motivation.”
Spencer Speltz, a freshman engineering major from Altura, Minn., enjoyed the class and the project. In addition to the engineering curriculum, he said he also learned how to work better as a group consisting of people with different skill, ideas and personalities, just as he’ll encounter in a business setting.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said of the project. “We had a lot of freedom to do our own thing and to go our own direction. The hardest part was dealing with the budget and time constraints, but I guess that’s the real world.”
The students had seven weeks to complete the project, the last part of which was presenting their final pump systems to an audience made up of local Boys and Girls Club members. This provided the Viterbo students with practice presenting to “nontechnical” audiences, which they will often do with future clients in their careers as engineers.
“Overall, I think the class went very well,” Schiavone said. “A project like this makes the students much more invested in knowing the answers to things, prioritizing objectives, and putting their skills to practical use.”
Upon completion, the students were also able to examine and learn about the pump systems of the other two groups, about what worked well and what didn’t.
As for Speltz’s group, at the end of the sometimes arduous process, they were able to accomplish their goals and present a working pump system that satisfied the needs of their client.
“It was a proud moment for us,” Speltz said. “We did a practice run and it worked. That was pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.