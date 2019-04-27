Try 3 months for $3

Aquinas High School students of the month for March:

9th grade

  • Benjamin Barrett, son of Sherry Barrett and David McNamara

10th grade

  • Emily Reid, daughter of Heidi and Brent Reid

11th grade

  • Taylor Theusch, daughter of Carla and Jason Theusch

12th grade

  • Gracie Malin,  daughter of Aaron Malin and Nicole Malin
