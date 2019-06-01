Aquinas High School students of the month for April and May:
April
- 9th grade: Mary Riley daughter of Molly and Curtis Riley
- 10th grade: Sarang Kim daughter of Host Family Crystal and Stephan Brunelle
- 11th grade: Courtney Becker daughter of Deanne and Jason Becker
- 12th grade: Ava McLain daughter of Cynthia and Kevin McLain
May
- 9th grade: Elizabeth Wanders daughter of Michelle and Marvin Wanders
- 10th grade: Ella Reichenbacher daughter of Tammy and Tom Reichenbacher
- 11th grade: Taylor Servais son of Tracy and Scott Servais
- 12th grade: Zachary Stoffel son of Janice and Patrick Stoffel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.