 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student of the month | December

Aquinas High School students of the month for December

  • 0

Aquinas High School students of the month for December:

Grade 9

Kaarina Dunn, child of Kadanne and Alan Dunn of Stoddard

Grade 10

Felicity Bell, child of Johanna and Terrance Bell of La Crosse

Grade 11

Shane Willenbring, child of Molly and Tim Willenbring of La Crosse 

Grade 12

Joe O'Flaherty, child of Laura Harkness of La Crosse and Sean O"Flaherty

Macy Donarski scored 22 points to go with nine assists and seven steals as the Aquinas girls basketball team beat Onalaska Luther 73-36 on Tuesday.
+3 
F.Bell gr10.JPG

Bell
+3 
K. Dunn gr 9.JPG

Dunn
+3 
O'FLAHERTY gr12.JPG

O'Flaherty
+3 
S. WILLENBRING gr11.JPG

Willenbring
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News