Aquinas High School students of the month for February:
9th grade
- Riley Klar, son of Shannon and Phil Klar
10th grade
- Brianne Bahr, daughter of Kelley and Jason Bahr
11th grade
- Charles J. Meier, son of Melissa and William Meier
12th grade
- Ethan Gregg, son of Sara and Ryan Gregg
