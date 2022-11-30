Aquinas High School students of the month for November:
Emily Kamrowski, child of Michael and Erin Kamrowski of Arcadia
Ayden Townsend, child of Amy Townsend and Louis McGuire of La Crosse
Kole Keppel, child of Tanya and Kory Keppel of La Crosse
Gretta Gylander, child of Janet and Grant Gyllander of La Crosse
IN PHOTOS: Aquinas v. Onalaska Volleyball, September 13
Sammy Davis
Macy Donarski
Claire Pedretti
Sidney Fillbach
Jess Rohde
Jenna Richgels
Macy Donarski and Claire Pedretti
WATCH NOW: Aquinas 3, Onalaska 1; High School Volleyball Highlights
