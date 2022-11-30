 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aquinas High School students of the month for November

Aquinas High School students of the month for November:

Grade 9

Emily Kamrowski, child of Michael and Erin Kamrowski of Arcadia

Grade 10

Ayden Townsend, child of Amy Townsend and Louis McGuire of La Crosse

Grade 11

Kole Keppel, child of Tanya and Kory Keppel of La Crosse

Grade 12

Gretta Gylander, child of Janet and Grant Gyllander of La Crosse

Gyllander
Kamrowski
Keppel
Townsend
