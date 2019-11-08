Aquinas High School students of the month for September:
9th grade
- Jacob Hillebrand, son of Amy Hillebrand
10th grade
- Jude Thrush, son of Dustin and Farrah Thrush
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
11th grade
- Matthew Reuteman, son of Paul and Callie Reuteman
12th grade
- Marc Fortney, son of Marc and Carol Fortney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.