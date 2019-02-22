Aquinas students of month for November, December and January:
November
- 9th grade: Benjamin Swift, son of Judy and Allan Swift
- 10th grade: Jesse Mayton, son of Marie and Sean Mayton
- 11th grade: Stephen Pedretti, son of Connie and Jerome Pedretti
- 12th grade: Peter Glodosky, son of Maria and Thomas Glodosky
December
- 9th grade: Jack Wieser, son of Gina and Todd Wieser
- 10th grade: Elizabeth Bowen, daughter of Melissa and Edward Bowen
- 11th grade: Alexis Donarski, daughter of Pam and Pam Donarski
- 12th grade: Brooke Langen, daughter of Kristi Langen and Doug Langen
January
- 9th grade: Rylan Schneider, son of Casey Schneider and Rick Schneider
- 10th grade: Suzanne Gorman, daughter of Holly and Thomas Goman, Jr.
- 11th grade: Sarah French, daughter of Jennifer French-Elskamp and Roger Herken
- 12th grade: Grace Smith, daughter of Rebecca Roob and Colin Smith
