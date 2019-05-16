Graduation ceremonies for Aquinas High School will be at noon, Saturday, May 25, in the Aquinas High School, Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Valedictorians: Claire Dolan, Giselle Fisher, Alexis Harwick and Samuel Orlan. Salutatorian: Angela Ellis.
Candidates for graduation: Zanna Alexander, Annie Balduzzi, Lance Baumgartner, Madeline Belland, Alessandro Berns, Eva Brenengen, Sophie Brown, Maggie Burgmeier, Emma Burke, Eve Capelli, Ava Curti, Claire Dolan, Angela Ellis, Giselle Fisher, Maxwell Gauger, Kaitlyn Genelin, Peter Glodosky, Felix Goliwas, Aaron Gongaware, Ethan Gregg, Allyson Grossbach, Claire Hale, Gabrielle Hargrove, Alexis Harwick, Madeline Herlitzka, Christine Hlavacka, Elizabeth Hlavacka, Elizabeth Horstman, Katerina Houser, Yuzhi Huang, Benjamin Hundt, Matthew Jankowski, Katharine Joslyn, Jack Keil, Mitchell Komay, Taylor Kudron, Bridget Kusmitch, Brooke Langen, Colby Lawrynk, Bryce Lee, Adalberto Lopez, Hao Luo, Gracie Malin, Jackson Mashak, Ava McLain, Lane Meddaugh, Brandon Merfeld, Gracie Mertes, Bryant Meyer, Cecilia Miskowski, Benjamin Nagel, Natalie Oelke, Samuel Orlan, Laura Papenfuss, John Papke, Faith Platt, Aaron Puent, Claire Riley, Alexander Rodenberg, Matthew Rogers, Jacob Savoldelli, Sydney Schamberger, Megan Scheidt, Dana Schulte, Hunter Schultz, Sudha Schultz, Sydney Skemp, Grace Smith, Zachary Stoffel, Elizabeth Sutton, Carolyn Swift, Caleb Taggart, Shelby Thicke, Robert Uehling, Anna Van Riper, Xamong Vang, Kathryn Wanders, Megan Watt, Evan Weber and Yufei Wu.
