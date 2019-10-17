The Arcadia school board could abandon a controversial transportation policy that left many young children to navigate busy streets on their way to school.
On Monday, the board is scheduled to vote on changes to the two-mile no-busing zones that surround Arcadia’s elementary school and middle/high school, zones that the district began enforcing this fall.
The policy drew the ire of parents who feared it would endanger children and reduce attendance, especially because the city’s large Hispanic population is on edge due to intermittent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“As we have continued to receive feedback from parents and community, and now that we are into the school year, we have a better idea (of the) impact,” Superintendent Lance Bagstad, who was unavailable for an interview Thursday, said in an email. Over the past several weeks, community members have voiced their frustration with the policy, first through a petition, then at a special school board meeting.
“It gives us more perspective,” Bagstad said.
By state law, Wisconsin school districts cannot claim transportation aid for busing students fewer than two miles, unless those students would have had to contend with unusual hazards on their way to school. These hazards include railroad tracks, bodies of water, streets without sidewalks and intersections without crossing guards.
Bagstad said the board’s decision to enforce the no-busing zones had less to do with funding and more to do with making transportation more consistent across the district. Previously, the district bent the rules to bus some students but not others, he said.
But under the changes that will be considered Monday, the entirety of the no-busing zones would be classified as unusual hazards for students in preschool through fourth grade, allowing them to ride the bus.
Older students living within two miles of their school would be able to ride the bus if they would otherwise have to contend with one of several new hazards identified by the district. A full list can be found on the district’s website, in the school board packet for Monday’s meeting.
Bagstad said the changes, if passed by the school board, would still need approval from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
The new policy could go into effect as early as mid-November, he said.
Among those celebrating the potential reversal of course is Suzanne Vazquez, a parent and former teacher in the district. Vazquez started the petition, which was highly critical of the no-busing zones and garnered more than 600 signatures.
“Some of our pupils will be 5 years old and walking 2 miles in areas with limited or no sidewalks with unusually high traffic & distracted drivers on an increase,” the petition reads in part. “If we are suggesting that elementary students do not walk, and parents are responsible, then ultimately, we are telling elementary students not to walk because we know it is not safe.”
Vazquez has since praised administrators for listening to the public, adding that the proposal would restore equal access to school for all children.
