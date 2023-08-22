Colleges and universities across the region are starting to welcome back students as the summer comes to a close and fall classes kick off.

Bucking a national trend of declining enrollment at many colleges and universities, student bodies at area campuses are expected to remain the same as last year or even grow. Here's a look at what's happening at campuses in the River Valley region.

Winona State University

“We’re excited to be back welcoming students to the Winona State communities in Winona and Rochester,” said WSU's Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life Denise McDowell.

Students moved back onto the Winona campus Aug. 16 and 17, some of the earliest move-in days in the region.

Classes started Monday.

“Fall semester represents a new beginning for us all, and teams across our campuses are busy activating networks that support a full and vibrant college experience. It's often during the times of stepping out of our comfort zones that we grow the most and discover new opportunities. Enjoy discovering spaces to thrive in supportive communities that encourage growth, exploration and purpose. Find your space and immerse yourself in the Winona State communities. Welcome to a place where meaningful connections matter,” McDowell said.

The university expects a slight increase in enrollment from fall 2022, but official numbers will not be available until after Labor Day.

There were 6,171 students — including undergraduate and graduate students — enrolled at WSU 10 days into the Fall 2022 semester.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary’s University is expected to have a large increase in new students compared to the previous year, as 308 new students were enrolled as of Wednesday for the fall semester.

The total -- which includes first-year students and 33 transfers -- is up from 220 new students in the fall of 2022.

“I'm we're very excited for our students to return,” said SMU Senior Vice President and General Counsel Ann Merchlewitz.

New students are set to move onto the Winona campus Aug. 24, but some students are already on campus, including resident assistants and student athletes.

Classes start Aug. 28.

The first five weeks will offer numerous activities, including a pep rally and a dinner for new students hosted by the university’s president.

The semester is scheduled to include many events such as parents weekend, music performances, magicians and more.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast also has seen an increase in enrollment, with enrollment up 7.66% compared to fall 2022.

“Our goal is eight so we're right there,” the college’s president Marsha Danielson said Monday, adding that there was also still about a week left to recruit more students.

The increase follows a trend at the college, as last fall’s enrollment was up by 5% compared to the previous year.

“We really feel like we've rebounded from the pandemic,” Danielson said.

The campus had about 2,600 students last year.

Multiple programs at the college have helped draw in students, including the College Opportunity Program in Winona, the Red Wing College Promise program, and the Together We Train Winona initiative — all of which provide free education to those who qualify.

The College Opportunity Program is 25 students over its goal.

It’s a big year in the college’s history, too, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary in Winona and 50th anniversary in Red Wing with numerous activities throughout the year.

UW-La Crosse

“At UW-L, there is no more exciting time than when we welcome our students and faculty back for the fall. Each new year brings its own challenges and opportunities, along with a renewed sense of collective purpose,” UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said. “With strong enrollment, innovative programs, and world-class staff and faculty, we are better positioned than ever to serve our students and meet the needs of the state of Wisconsin.”

UW–L expects to meet, or maybe even exceed, last year’s first-year enrollment. Overall 10th-day enrollment for UW-L in fall 2022 was 10,302 students. Final enrollment numbers for the campus will not be available until next month.

Students are expected to move onto campus from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. Classes start Sept. 5.

Viterbo University

“We are very excited for the start of the school year,” said Viterbo President Rick Trietley. “The first students in our communication disorders major begin this fall, and we recently announced a related Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology degree program. Additional academic initiatives and community partnerships are in development. I am very pleased that we are on track to meet our enrollment goals for new freshmen and transfer students this fall. It is a competitive time in the field of higher education, but Viterbo University is very well positioned for the future.”

Viterbo expects about 200 fewer students than in the 2022 fall semester, but numbers have stayed consistent with the 2023 spring semester.

Overall, about 2,200 students are expected to attend this upcoming semester, which starts Aug. 28, with move-in from Aug. 24-27.

Of these, about 1,300 are undergraduates and about 900 are graduate students.

There has been an uptick in new students, though, compared to last fall, as there are 10% more freshmen totaling 262 and 18% more transfer students totaling 77.

Most are coming from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The university continues to draw students in with its two largest programs – nursing and the Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

Western Technical College

Western expects about a 4% increase in enrollment compared to a year ago.

“We feel really good about that right now,” said Western President Roger Stanford.

Stanford expects this year, with fall classes beginning Sept. 5, to feel more normal as the pandemic has wound down.

While many last year preferred online learning, Stanford said more students this year are looking forward to being back on campus and having a hybrid format of learning.

“There's an energy around the campus that is just super positive. And we're just ready to get to it,” he said.

Stanford said on the first day there will be a campus party where students can learn about resources available to them in the community.

Chippewa Valley Technical College

Enrollment numbers continue to climb at Chippewa Valley Technical College, with 6,673 students enrolled as of Wednesday for 2023-24, 1,943 of which will be considered full-time.

The enrollment total is 106 more than a year ago, while there are six more full-time students.

Fall term registration is down three full-time students, though, compared to this time last year, but there are 94 additional students compared to then.

“We’re excited to see our enrollment numbers steadily increase since 2020,” Joni Geroux, CVTC vice president of strategic communication and community engagement, said. “We believe our efforts to meet students where they are, help them connect to each other and their community, and give them solid foundations for their careers, among other things, has led to this growth.”

The fall term will include new opportunities.

“We have a robust student life presence on our campuses to help students connect, relax and have fun between classes,” Geroux said. “After hosting a trial run in the spring, we’ve created a dedicated space to offer esports to our students beginning this fall.”

The college is working to create a club for those interested in esports and aims to give students the chance to play competitively in the spring.

But it’s not just about competition. Students interested in playing video games purely for fun will be able to use the new esports range also.

That’s not all that there is to look forward, though.

“We are also hosting a week of activities leading up to college president Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia’s Investiture on Sept. 15, where we will reveal the new, much anticipated CVTC mascot," Geroux said. This is just part of CVTC’s commitment to a welcoming and engaging college experience for students and employees.”

Student move-in days are Aug. 26 and 27, while classes start Aug. 28.

UW-Stout

“We are always excited about the start of a new academic year, and the incoming student numbers, new academic programs, and new projects underway and on the horizon add to our excitement,” said UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank. “These all contribute to our mission as Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, strengthen the student experience, and help us to maintain our unmatched employment rate throughout the state.”

Frank said enrollment numbers will not be finalized for a few more weeks, but right now the university expects increases in first-year students and both undergraduate and graduate international students. Overall UW-S's 10th-day enrollment for fall 2022 was 7,226.

Frank noted the university’s continuing retention rate is expected to rise for the third year in a row.

Students have a lot to look forward to this year.

“From new degree programs to new buildings, there is a lot going on at UW-Stout. We have launched a new automation leadership degree that prepares students for careers leading industry 4.0, robotics and manufacturing, as well as new minors in architecture and esports coaching,” Frank said. "And there are a number of additional STEM-focused and technology-driven degree programs in development."

“As far as physical changes go, students at UW-Stout will experience a renovated South Hall residence building, and during the fall semester, we will start construction on two state-of-the-art golf simulators, especially exciting for our student-athletes and golf enterprise management majors. When completed, we will also welcome the public to use the facility,” she said.

Heritage Hall's renovation project also has been funded by the state, allowing the university to continue work toward that project’s goal.

“We are preparing to bid construction on a substantially new academic building that will serve a number of our majors, student support units, and community-based services,” Frank said. “And we are currently in the design stage for renovations to our Recreation & Sports Complex, as well as a substantial revitalization of other academic spaces on campus.”

Students will move in during the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 3.

Students will have the chance to settle in before classes start Sept. 6.

UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire declined to discuss enrollment at this time, as a representative shared the campus will not have official enrollment numbers available until after Sept. 16. In fall 2022, the campus reported an enrollment of 9,605.

Students are expected to move in Sept. 2-5. Classes begin Sept. 6.