Declining student enrollment, aging buildings and a need for efficiency — both financially and academically — is driving the La Crosse School District to consolidate schools.

In the past 20 years, enrollment in the district has dropped by almost 1,800 students due to declining birth rates and the growth of rural populations. Since 2000, Wisconsin’s rural population has increased 5.1% according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Across the state, two-thirds of school districts have declining enrollment, particularly in the cities.

School districts in Oshkosh, Wausau and Green Bay have all turned to building consolidation efforts to work with limited funding and keep classroom sizes operational.

To manage financial and academic inefficiencies, the district closed Lincoln Middle School, which was voted on by the Board of Education in January.

Students will relocate to Logan and Longfellow middle schools for the 2023-24 school year.

A failed November referendum polled community members on consolidating the two high schools into one new building.

Since those two actions, the district has convened a Facility Advisory Committee — made up of 30 community members and facilitated by a third party educator — to evaluate buildings, district needs, elementary consolidation options and present a recommendation to the school board.

Many districts in the state have utilized facility advisory committees in their school consolidation needs.

“We are not alone,” said La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel. “That gives me confidence that we’re doing the right thing and that people will understand it’s not just our story. It’s a common story across Wisconsin; the strategies we’re using are common across the state. That’s why I think it’ll be a successful process.”